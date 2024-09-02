Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Colors TV’s popular show Parineetii, produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees interesting dramas with gripping storylines revolving around Sanju (Ankur Verma), Pari (Anchal Sahu) and Neeti (Tanvi Dogra). Everyone gets busy with Daljeet and Babli’s wedding preparations. On the other hand, Pari gets worried about her sister Babli’s future.

In the upcoming episode, Gurinder, Neeti, Bebe, Daljeet, and others come to Daljeet’s wedding. Neeti is happy with her plan’s success. At the same time, she looks for Pari and plans to expose her in front of everyone. Neeti searches for Pari; however, while she is busy dancing, Pari comes to the wedding and leaves to meet her sister Babli. On the other hand, Sanju and Badi Bebe look upset as they are against this marriage.

Nidhi welcomes Daljeet as the groom. Daljeet goes talk to Babli. Later, everyone waits for the bride and groom, and Pandit asks to call them. Soon, everyone finds that Babli and Daljeet have disappeared. Everyone gets worried about Babli. On the other hand, Vikram confronts Nidhi, highlighting that Parvati is using Babli for her sake. Nidhi gets angry hearing this, and she slaps Vikram.

Daljeet Kidnaps Babli and hides her in the car. Daljeet kidnaps Babli as she refuses to marry him. At the same time, Bebe witnesses this and shares it with Gurinder.

It will be interesting to see whether Pari’s truth comes in front of everyone.