Parineetii Upcoming Twist: Pari and Rajeev meet with an accident; tragic deaths to follow

Parineetii, the Colors television show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with the show all set to take a generation leap post which actors Paras Kalnawat, Anchal Sahu and Pratiksha Honmukhe will play the leads. Anchal will play the daughter of Rajeev and Pari by name Preet, while Nisha, played by Pratiksha, will be the daughter of Neeti.

We wrote about Prithvi uniting Pari and Rajeev before his death. Pari secured the release of Rajeev by providing proof of his innocence. We also saw the union of Pari and Rajeev as they got married. However, Neeti kidnapped Pari’s daughter, while Rajeev and Pari had to fight her goons for safety.

The upcoming episode will bring a tragic end to the lead couple, with Pari being injured at the hands of the goons. Rajeev will rush Pari to the hospital, during which his car will meet with an accident, as a result of which both Rajeev and Pari will lose their lives.

Now we are almost getting into the new phase of the show. What are your thoughts?

Parineetii on Colors, produced by Balaji Telefilms has been the tale of two thick friends Pari and Neeti who will be close to each other. However, their love for the same man will ruin their closeness, with Neeti turning against her own friend Pari. Actors Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra and Anchal Sahu are the leads on the show.