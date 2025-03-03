Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Rani on a mission to bring Digvijay home; unique first night for the newlyweds

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Rani (Abhika Malakar) and Digvijay (Farman Haider) being forced by the Gandhi family to wed amid proper rituals after Digvijay forcefully filled Rani’s hairline with sindoor as an aftermath to Rani’s accusations. Digvijay’s decision to accept Rani as his wife shocked his mother Narayani who fell ill. We wrote about Rani being perturbed with the family organizing a wedding amid major drama happening in the house. We also wrote about Anisha ordering Digvijay to attend to his surgery soon after his wedding.

Rani and Digvijay’s wedding happened after which Digvijay did not turn up at night. This worried the entire family and yet again, Rani was blamed for Digvijay preferring to stay out of his house.

The upcoming episode will see Narayani accusing Rani of being the reason for her son staying at Anisha’s place in the night. Rani will take it upon herself to get Digvijay back home. Digvijay will be completely drunk and will pass off in Anisha’s house. Meanwhile, Rani will take the help of Ishaan and will ride a bike to go to Anisha’s house. She will vow that she will bring Digvijay home, in front of his mother in a quick time. This will be a unique first night for the newlyweds wherein the bride will go all out looking for her groom.

Will Rani be able to succeed in her challenge?

This captivating show Pocket Mein Aasmaan stars Abhika Malakar as Rani, an expectant mother navigating the delicate balance between her career ambitions and motherhood. Rani is caught in a life-altering dilemma when her husband, Digvijay (played by Farman Haider), asks her to make an impossible choice her career dreams or embrace motherhood. Rani, however, is determined to have it all. With unwavering conviction, she sets out to prove that success in both her personal and professional life is not only possible but achievable.