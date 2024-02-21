Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Ashok discovers Helena’s evil plan to kill him

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Devi witnesses the palace gates closed and gets angry. She shouts for her rights and asks the palace members to welcome her with honour as she is the new bahu of the palace. However, Bindusar announces that he made a promise to his son that if he wins the swayamvar that he will fulfil one of his wishes.

Ashok reveals that he has won the swayamvar and his wish is that his mother Dharma should be given the rights of being a king’s wife and should be accepted. Bindusar agrees to Ashok’s wish. Kaurwaki reveals the truth about Ashok to Devi, but it seems Devi is unaffected. Helena overhears their conversation, where Kaurwaki attempts to inform Devi about Ashok being responsible for Uma’s death. On the other hand, the king of Vidisha treats Kaurwaki inappropriately, making her uncomfortable.

In the coming episode, in a grand hall adorned for the Madhu Utsav celebration, Bindusar warmly welcomes guests, including Devi’s father, marking the commencement of rituals for Ashok and Devi’s wedding. Amid the festivities, Ashok notices his father avoiding him. Chaitraj’s unexpected proposal to Kaurwaki shocks Ashok and Devi. Meanwhile, Helena orders servant to serve poisonous kheer to Ashok. However, Ashok catches the servant, revealing it was a plot orchestrated by Helena.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.