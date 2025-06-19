Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal nurses ill Kapil; scolds him for being careless

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) reporting to the police about Sudesh drawing a particular symbol again and again. Mangal stayed in Adit’s house even after Adit wanted her to leave. We saw Saumya playing her cards to keep Mangal away from looking towards Sudesh’s complete recovery. The story also saw Adit caring more for Mangal and also getting possessive about her. Amidst this, Mangal’s mother wanted Mangal to get out of Adit’s place and resume her work with Kapil and hold on to her independent stand. Saumya, in the meanwhile, advised Pratima to get Kapil’s wedding finalized with Mangal.

The upcoming episode will see Pratima telling Mangal about Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) being sick, with a cold, but not taking ample rest owing to his work. Mangal will be concerned for him and she will be seen cooking food and a khada for Kapil. Adit will get insecure when he will see Mangal rushing to Kapil’s house to be of help.

At Kapil’s home, Mangal will get angry at him for neglecting his health and working non-stop. She will force him to drink the khada and eat what she has got. Pratima will be happy seeing Mangal’s concern for Kapil.

What will happen next?

