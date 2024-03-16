Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Ashok risks his life to save Kaurwaki’s brother

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Bindusar wakes up and thanks Kaurwaki for saving his life. Soon, Bindusar asks Kaurwaki to tell her wish and he decides to fulfil it. Soon, Kaurwaki asks Bindusar to give Dharma her right of being a queen. Ashok gets shocked to learn about Kaurwaki’s wish.

Bindusar agrees to Kaurwaki’s wish and does Dharma’s coronation ceremony. Ashok, Devi and Kaurwaki get happy and celebrate the happy moment. Later, Ashok asks Kaurwaki to stay in Magadh and their conversation is overheard by Devi. She gets angry at Ashok for letting Kaurwaki stay and breaking his promise. Ashok gets surprised by Devi’s behaviour and lashes out at her.

In the coming episode, Kaurwaki’s brother unfortunately falls in a well which is surrounded by snakes. Kaurwaki gets worried and shouts for help. Soon, Ashok enters the picture and risks his life and jumps into the well. He manages to save Kaurwaki’s brother but himself gets trapped, soon, the snakes try to attack him.

