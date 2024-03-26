Television | Spoilers

Ashok learns that his father Bindusar has called him. He goes to meet his father and is in surprise when his father Bindusar accepts him and sees his face. Ashok gets emotional in Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Sushim and Ashok gear up to become the next Yuvraj. Meanwhile, Sushim comes to speak to Kaurwaki. During their conversation, Sushim touches Kaurwaki inappropriately. The latter lashes out at Sushim for his behaviour. However, he holds Kaurwaki and pushes her near the wall. Ashok witnesses this drama and gets angry at Sushim. He beats Sushim for touching his wife Kaurwaki inappropriately.

Ashok misunderstands Kaurwaki and believes that she always wanted to marry Sushim. Ashok believes post marriage to Kaurwaki is keeping relationship with Sushim hence he punishes her and puts her inside the jail. Soon, the Guruji comes to meet Kaurwaki in jail and reveals the original kundali of Ashok. Guruji reveals that Ashok is the next king according to the kundali and he good luck for the family. However, his wrong kundali was presented before Bindusar during his birth and that’s the reason his mother was asked to leave the palace. Kaurwaki gets shocked to know the truth.

In the coming episode, Ashok is called to the palace with respect and soon Helena crowns him as the next Yuvraj of the empire. While Dharma, Kaurwaki and Ashok are happy, Helena, Sushim fume in anger. Later, Ashok learns that his father Bindusar has called him. He goes to meet his father and is in surprise when his father Bindusar accepts him and sees his face. Ashok gets emotional.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.