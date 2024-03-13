Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Kaurwaki saves Bindusar’s life

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Devi misunderstand Ashok and Kaurwaki’s first night drama and puts the palace on fire. Meanwhile, Kaurwaki escapes the room and learns that the palace has caught fire. While saving her brother, a huge pillar is about to fall on her but she escapes this big accident.

Kaurwaki witnesses Devi and Ashok unconscious amidst fire. She risks her life and saves Devi first and then Ashok. However, when Ashok gains consciousness, he believes it was Devi who saved him and thanks her. He also asks her to tell her wish, which he would fulfil. Devi demands to kick out Kaurwaki from Magadh. Ashok follows Devi’s orders and asks Kaurwaki to leave.

In the coming episode, Kaurwaki leaves the house with her brother. However, she notices Kaling’s troopers taking an unconscious Bindusar. Kaurwaki gets shocked and confronts them. They reveal that they kidnapped Bindusar because he forced her to marry Ashok. However, Kaurwaki tries to fool them and save Bindusar. She frees Bindusar and he fights with the troopers. While one of the trooper tries to kill Bindusar, Kaurwaki comes and rescues him.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.