Sony Sab recently launched the slice-of-life show Pushpa Impossible, and it has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Rashi refuses to sit for the ‘havan’ even after being requested by her father. Dilip claims to have changed and asks Pushpa to give him another chance at repentance in front of all the members of the chawl.

Later, Ashwin interrupts the ‘havan’ by pouring water over the sacred fire. Manish and Sonal talk about Ashwin’s anger. On the other hand, Pushpa prepares for her exam. An orphan named Sunil helps Pushpa realize the mistakes she made in the exam.

In the coming episode, Rashi’s father, Dilip, throws a big party for Rashi on her birthday. Pushpa gets angry with Dilip. She argues with Dilip and then informs her that Rashi will not attend this birthday party.

Will Rashi melt down and come to the party?

