Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible is a story of Pushpa, who with her cheery disposition, optimistic mindset, and unique approach towards life, has captured our hearts. The show is all set to enter an exciting chapter where the viewers will witness high-voltage drama when Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) will be questioned about the problems she is facing by her family and the members of the chawl.

In the story so far, Dharam Raidhan’s (Jayesh More) wife Vasundhara’s entry in the previous episodes has created a lot of tension between Vasundhara and Pushpa. With Vasundhara finding success in getting Pusha divorced to Dharam aka Dilip. Pushpa too takes a sigh of relief as she feels that Dilip’s chapter is now over. But destiny has different plans as it once again brings Pushpa to a spot when Vasundhara brings unfortunate news about his accident and asks Pushpa to help. While this chain of events also leads to various doubts in Rashi, Ashwin, and Deepti as they get to know a shocking truth. Pushpa is left in a state of turmoil as she is dealing with multiple problems at the same time to protect her family.

What would be Pushpa’s next step to safeguard her family from her past?

Karuna Pandey who plays the role of Pushpa says, “The twists and turns in the upcoming episodes will define the future track of the show. Pushpa’s confrontation with Dilip and her steps to protect her family from her past is a very emotionally driven narrative. As the character needs a lot of will power to stand strong in these tough times, I am too feeling the true strength of what a woman bears while essaying Pushpa. I am certain that the viewers too will connect well with Pushpa’s journey and share their love and support on her.”