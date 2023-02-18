Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible is a portrayal of a woman’s unconventional journey to earn a life of dignity for herself. It tells the story of Pushpa Patel, a single mother who is determined to provide the best life possible for her children. In the upcoming episodes, the show will narrate an intense storyline featuring Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) and Rashi (Deshna Dugad) in a tussle on discovering the truth about Dharam Raidhan’s (Jayesh More) identity.

In the story so far, Dharam Raidhan is in need of a bone marrow. Vasundhara (Deepali Pansare) tries to persuade Pushpa’s kids as they are a perfect match as donors. on the other hand, in a turn of events Rashi will find out the truth about her father. The change of events will leave Rashi perplexed and she questions her mother, whom she has blindly trusted so far.

Will the trust between Rashi and Pushpa shatter as Rashi uncovers the truth about her father?

Deshna Dugad who plays the role of Rashi says, “My character Rashi has always been very supportive of her mother wanting to change her as well as her family’s life, but this would be the first time when Rashi will take a stand against her mother and show such intense emotions on screen. In real life I’m very close to my mother and can imagine what Rashi as a daughter will go through and must have felt.”