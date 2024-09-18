Pushpa Impossible Serial Spoiler: Prabhas Plans A Big Blast At Bapodra Chawl, Pushpa Worried

Sony Sab’s popular show Pushpa Impossible continues to entertain the audience with relatable and interesting storylines produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions. Prabhas becomes determined to take revenge and starts creating problems in Ashwin’s life. Prabhas makes sure to ruin Ashwin’s life and enjoy himself. However, Pushpa somehow gets Ashwin bailed out of jail.

In the upcoming episode, the family recovers slowly after an initial scare from the poisonous smoke sprayed at Pushpa’s (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) house. Ashwin is terrified and becomes angry. He also feels helpless as the culprit is doing all this without coming face to face. Bapodra calms Ashwin. At the same time, Pushpa pledges to find Prabhas. In addition, Chirag activates his network, reaches a cyber cell person, and begins the hunt.

Pushpa and Jugal meet Devi Singh Shekhawat’s assistant, submit whatever proof they have, and ask for help. Prabhas learns that Pushpa has started to make her moves. Acknowledging this, Prabhas plans his biggest attack. Pushpa and Jugal are at a tea stall near Bapodra Chawl, and Prabhas is at a distance. A big blast occurs at the tea stall, blowing it up in smithereens, leaving everyone scared and Pushpa tensed.

Pushpa Impossible is a Song Sab television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show cast Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.