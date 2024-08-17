Pushpa Impossible Serial Upcoming Twist: Bapodra Charges On Dilip, Pushpa Distressed

Sony Sab’s popular show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia, the viewers enjoy nail-biting twists and turns in Pushpa’s (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) life. Pushpa visits the hospital to check on Nanavati. She gets tensed to know about Nanavati’s deteriorating condition and about the liver transplantation. Later, she reaches the school office late, leading to backlashes on the first day. On the other hand, Dilip tries to make Prarthana and Chirag bring close to each other.

In the upcoming episode, Bapodra gets angry and taunts Dilip that his daughter Prarthana is innocent because she tied the knot with Dilip’s family. Dilip bluntly emphasizes that Prarthana is not innocent; she is in love with Chirag, and that’s why she opted for a relationship. Dilip also reveals that Prarthana made a relationship with Chirag, but she also led to the fall of the family.

Bapodra fumes in anger after listening to Dilip’s accusations on Prarthana. He charges Dilip and curses him. Dilip very firmly warns Bapodra that he is quiet, but he is still the same person just because he has a relationship with him; that is why he is not saying anything, so be careful. Witnessing this, Pushpa gets distressed, while Bapodra’s wife gets worried.

Pushpa Impossible stars Karun Pandey Vaidya in a key role. The story revolves around a feisty middle-aged woman named Pushpa, who studied until the 9th grade and later decided to start learning again.