In the upcoming episode of Sony Sab's popular show Pushpa Impossible, the audience will see an interesting twist when Hasmukh makes dirty allegations against Rashi.

Pushpa Impossible, the Sony Sab television show produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, the audience has seen engaging drama with the gripping storyline in Pushpa’s (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) life. To get an ad, Rashi searches for pimples pills online to get rid of her pimples and dark spots.

In the upcoming episode, Pushpa and Dipti are shocked by Rashi’s overdose of pills and come to know the reason why she took excessive pills. What Pushpa does not comprehend is that Ye baat phail jaati hai. They try to hide the thing. But Hasmukh’s behavior drags Pushpa into another problem.

Hasmukh shares the story of Rashi taking an overdose of pills with the entire chawl, creating a huge mess. Ashwin fumes in anger at Hasmukh’s misleading story. Ashwin fights with Hasmukh in front of the entire chawl, causing embarrassment to Pushpa and Rashi.

Pushpa tries to make sense of Rashi. At the same time, Hasmukh makes dirty allegations against Rashi, which leaves Pushpa devastated. Later, Ashwin announces his decision that Rashi will not do any ad films. Pushpa is shocked at Rashi’s rebuttal to Ashwin!

Rashi highlights her opinion and questions Ashwin’s dictate. She tells him that he should be her cheerleader rather than putting chains in her flight! Later, Chirag and Prarthana come back to chawl on hearing about Rashi’s condition after their chat with Sushila. At the same time, Dipti tries to explain to Ashwin that he should support Rashi and not otherwise!