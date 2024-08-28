Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Sony Sab's popular show Pushpa Impossible, the audience will see an interesting twist when boys molest Prarthana on her way home.

Pushpa Impossible, the Sony Sab television show produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around the Independence Day celebration. Pushpa wins the challenge given by Ashutosh, and she also wins everyone’s heart with her motivational speech. On the other hand, Manish makes his wife understand her mistake, and they head to meet Pushpa and her family, where Bapodra meets her, leading to an intense confrontation.

In the upcoming episode, Chirag and Prarthana spend some quality time with Swara. They ask Swara for a party and share the idea of making pani puri for evening snacks to surprise Dipti and Ashwin. Chirag reveals Ashwin’s fondness for pani puri. Prarthana heads to the market to grab the necessary items for making pani puri.

Prarthana, on her way back home, gets molested by a few boys. On the silent road, Prarthana tries to cross the road to the other side, where mud splashes on her clothes, and she gets distracted. Then, a group of boys notices her and teases her, commenting on her appearance and the Pani Puri packet in her hand. Prarthana takes a stand and slaps one of the boys. However, she feels scared as the boys snatch her scarf, panicking her.

What will happen next? For the full update, watch the episode on Sony Sab.