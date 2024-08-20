Pushpa Impossible Serial Upcoming Twist: Pushpa Decides To Swara With Her, Dipti Distressed

Sony Sab’s show Pushpa Impossible continues to entertain the audience with its gripping storyline and major dramas, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions. Pushpa (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) is surprised by Dilip’s concern for their kids. Sonal calls Manish, expressing her problems with Kunjbala’s arrival at Dipti’s house. Later, Pushpa praises Prarthana and Chirag’s chemistry and bond, wishing them to stay together.

In the upcoming episode, Kunjbala fiercely states her opinion. Her bold statement creates a mild panic as she blames Pushpa for the withering of her family. The intense scene at home results in Pushpa reaching the school late. Pushpa tries to explain her pov to Kunjbala and leaves for her work.

On the other hand, Kunjbala meets Narhari Bapodra and then goes to meet Dilip. Sonal gets angry with Manish for calling Kunjbala at Dipti’s house. Later, Ashwin and Dipti decide to steady the ship. Similarly, Chirag and Prarthana maintain a balance in their relationship. Pushpa tries to convince the adamant trustee, KOTAK, at school when she learns that her efforts have paid off!

Later, Pushpa arrives at Dipti and Ashwin’s house. In the presence of everyone, Pushpa shares her decision to take Swara with her and says she will live in Chawl. Distressed by the announcement, Dipti questions how she will live. Dilip highlights how Pushpa is living without Ashwin and how Kunjbala is living without Manish similarly, intensifying the situation.

Pushpa Impossible stars Karun Pandey Vaidya in a key role. The story revolves around a feisty middle-aged woman named Pushpa, who studied until the 9th grade and later decided to start learning again.