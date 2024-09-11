Pushpa Impossible Serial Upcoming Twist: Pushpa Teaches Her Family A Lesson, Ashwin Receives Threats

Pushpa Impossible, the Sony Sab’s show produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, the audience has seen interesting dramas in Pushpa’s (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) life.

In the upcoming episode, Bapodra plans to test Chirag and Prarthana for choosing his successor. Swara makes an airplane out of the electricity bill that Ashwin, being busy, doesn’t focus on. Later, Swara throws the paper airplane in the garbage. On the other hand, Ashwin forgets to pay the electricity bill and is unaware of the incident.

Pushpa at school convinces the rebelling teachers for the time being and takes some time to address their demands. Kotak makes a cunning ploy and instructs his associate to instigate teachers and guide them to rebel on the day of inspections, and further he will take care and pay the teachers their dues.

Kotak wants to prove two things: 1] That Pushpa is incapable of running the school also due to the fact that she is just an 11th pass. 2] He is the boss in the end. On the other hand, Nanavati’s good deed of saving the girl-child for her surgery goes down well with Pushpa. She comes home tired and finds there is no electricity in her house.

Ashwin, Prarthana, and Chirag all forgot to pay an overdue electricity bill, resulting in a power cut. Pushpa remembers how Nanavati seized an out-of-hand situation at the hospital and converted it into an opportunity for the poor man and his daughter. She decides to use this moment to play her trick and teach her family a lesson by keeping her flock together.

Nanavati has found a donor and is operating successfully. Pushpa is happy but does not feel right to consult him regarding how to deal with teachers. Pushpa’s trick works due to a power cut, and her family joins her in sleeping with her on the chawl’s terrace. On the other hand, the unknown person now threatens Ashwin, who had earlier commented on Rashi’s ad. He assumes Ashwin that his life will become hell soon.