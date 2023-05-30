Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip accuses Pushpa of stealing his laptop

Sony SAB’s slice-of-life show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Rashi scores well in her exams and Pushpa fails. A boy named Pakiya motivates Pushpa to try again. Later, Pushpa demands re-evaluation for her mathematics test. Dilip gets shocked when he sees Pushpa passed her exam.

In the coming episode, Dilip’s laptop mysteriously disappears, leading him to cause a commotion in the chawl. He insists that the police thoroughly search every household, emphasizing the need to investigate Pushpa’s residence as he accuses her of stealing the laptop. This unexpected accusation takes Pushpa aback.

What will unfold next? Could someone from Pushpa’s family possibly be responsible for the laptop’s theft, or could Dilip be employing a new tactic to implicate her falsely?

Pushpa Impossible is the story of Pushpa Patel, a feisty, fun-loving, strong-willed, and self-made woman who sets out on an unconventional path to achieve a life of respect and dignity. Bringing alive the various shades of Pushpa’s colorful personality on screen is ace actress and performer Karuna Pandey. She is joined by a stellar cast, including Naveen Pandita, Darshan Gurjar, Deshna Dugad, Garima Parihar, and Bhakti Rathod.

