Pushpa Impossible spoiler: OMG! Ashwin gets arrested

Ashwin and Dipti perused the newspaper and discovered that the builder responsible for their newly acquired house had vanished without a trace. Ashwin loses his calm on the builder and fights with him. Police come and arrest Ashwin in Sony SAB’s slice-of-life show Pushpa Impossible

Sony SAB’s slice-of-life show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Pushpa struggles to deal with the grief caused by the unfortunate test results as she fails the test. The society members take Pushpa’s side and volunteer to help her with her education. Meanwhile, Mr Nanavati decides to give Pushpa a special project, and she prepares herself to take over the canteen responsibility in the school.

On the other hand, Ashwin and Deepti’s families are excited about planning their wedding but struggle to find a middle ground. Soon, the preparation for Ashwin and Deepti’s marriage continues, as the couple considers doing a court marriage.

Will Pushpa manage to save her son Ashwin?

Pushpa Impossible is the story of Pushpa Patel, a feisty, fun-loving, strong-willed, and self-made woman who sets out on an unconventional path to achieve a life of respect and dignity. Bringing alive the various shades of Pushpa’s colorful personality on screen is ace actress and performer Karuna Pandey. She is joined by a stellar cast, including Naveen Pandita, Darshan Gurjar, Deshna Dugad, Garima Parihar, and Bhakti Rathod.

