Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: Prarthana’s health setback; Chirag rallies in her support

Pushpa Impossible the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Production has seen engaging drama with Bapodra being disqualified in the elections which resulted in the next leading contestant Dilip winning. However, Pushpa did not want Bapodra to leave the chawl. As we know, Bapodra had vowed earlier that if he lost the elections, he would leave the chawl. Meanwhile, the Chirag-Prathana divorce case got postponed which created a stir in the chawl. Chirag tried his best to stop Bapodra from leaving. In the commotion that happened, Prarthana tried to stop Bapodra, but fell off the stairs.

She was rushed to the hospital where she underwent treatment. Meanwhile, Bapodra lodged a complaint against Dilip and Chirag.

The upcoming episode will see tragic happenings with Prarthana coming back to consciousness and realizing that she has lost the ability to walk. Prarthana who aspired to become an IPS officer will feel disappointed at destiny’s twist. Meanwhile, Chirag will get closer to Prarthana. Chirag will support Prarthana in her quest to live life freely in spite of her inability. There will be a big turnaround with Chirag taking up the responsibility of Prarthana.

What will happen next?

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.