Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv faces humiliation

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Shiv facing humiliation at his home at the hands of his father for disrespecting Mandira.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Jul,2023 17:48:08
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv faces humiliation

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) being the strong pillar for Shakti (Nikki Sharma) to give her entrance exams. As we know, Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) wanted to stop Shakti from bagging the seat. She had locked her inside a chamber in which gases got spilt. Shakti’s life was in danger when Shiv saved her. He not only saved her life but also motivated her to go and give her exam. When Shakti found herself frail and not able to walk, Shiv put her in a wheel chair and landed her in the room where the interview was held. Mandira wanted to stop Shiv and Shakti, but Shiv stood his ground and allowed Shakti to take her exam.

Shakti has passed the exam and has bagged a seat. Now, Shiv will face stiff opposition at home from his father Raghunath. His father will slap him hard and will question him about his audacity to go against Mandira and humiliate her at the hospital. We saw how Mandira instigated Raghunath against Shiv’s action in the hospital.

Gayathri will also come in the middle to save her son, but she will also get pushed by Raghunath.

Will Shiv be able to stand his ground against his aggressive father?

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is a spin-off of the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The show talks about the two eternal lovers Shiv and Shakti coming together to live life fully. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma play the leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

