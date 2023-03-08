Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with the kheer being poisoned by Damini during the Maha Shivratri puja. She does that so that Radha (Neeharika Roy) needs to die. However, when Radha accuses Damini of poisoning the kheer, big drama happens in the house at the end of which Radha herself drinks the kheer.

Soon she is seen spitting blood and fainting in Mohan’s (Shabir Ahluwalia) arms. She is soon rushed to the hospital. Mohan is extremely worried for Radha. Gungun accuses Mohan for Radha’s condition. She says she hates him for not believing in Radha.

The coming episode will see a new twist at this juncture. The police will arrive at the hospital and will arrest Kadambari for poisoning Radha. When Mohan will try to stop it, the police will threaten to arrest him too. On the other hand, the doctor will tell that the poison has spread to the entire body of Radha and that she is critical.

What will happen next?

