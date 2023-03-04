Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen major twists and drama happening in the household of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia). The mystery related to the locker and the hidden identity of the black-hooded guy is what is in focus now.

We saw how Radha discretely opened the locker and took out the papers and hid it in her room. However, she is not yet able to figure out the contents of the paper.

At this juncture, the Mohan household celebrates Maha Shivratri in style. Damini and her mother have mixed poison in the Kheer that Kadambari has made for Radha (Neeharika Roy).

Now the big drama will be on Radha breaking her fast by eating kheer prepared by her mother-in-law. However, Radha will smell something fishy, and seeing Damini and her mother’s reactions, she will guess that the kheer is poisoned. She will announce it to the house, but nobody will believe it. On the contrary, Kadambari will get offended as she will be the one who would have prepared the Kheer with all love.

Kadambari will tell that she has to prove that she is innocent. Hence she will decide to consume the Kheer which Radha claims to be poisoned.

Will Kadambari die?

