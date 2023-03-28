Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists wherein the entry of Bhushan Mama (Adi Irani) has added to the problems of Radha (Neeharika Roy). Bhushan Mama has evil thoughts against women and he has given a bad past to the daughter of the house, Ketki. Now, Radha is worried for Gungun and teaches her all about good touch and bad touch.

Mohan and family are celebrating Holi when Mama teams up with Damini and Kaveri to teach Radha a lesson.

The coming episode will see Radha’s image being in a spot of bother. Mama will take Radha to a spot where there will be only his men. He will want to apply colour on Radha by force. When Radha will resist, he will pull her saree palloo and give it under a sugarcane-crushing machine which will soon drag Radha’s saree and make her naked. When Radha will be in a state of humiliation, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) will come from nowhere and will save Radha and will wrap Radha in a shawl.

Will Radha expose Bhushan Mama and take revenge?

