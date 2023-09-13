Television | Spoilers

The Janmashtami Mahasangam in the Zee TV shows Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti will see Mohan and Radha playing cupid to Shiv and Shakti.

Zee TV’s shows Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the shows of LSD Films will see a Janmashtami Mahasangam this week. Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Radha (Neeharika Roy) will play matchmakers for their friends Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) and Shakti (Nikki Sharma). The auspicious day will also mark Mohan’s birthday, making it a doubly special occasion.

The episode will see Shakti’s family visiting Radha’s home, with an invitation for Rimjim’s upcoming wedding. Shakti, who had previously helped Radha to escape from jail, will pay a visit to her friend’s house. During this visit, Mohan and Radha will take matters into their own hands.

To show their gratitude and support for Shakti, Mohan and Radha will take the initiative to design and print a wedding invitation for Rimjim. They will present it to Shakti, demonstrating their heartfelt appreciation for her assistance in Radha’s time of need.

As the festivities continue, Mohan and Radha will extend their warm hospitality by inviting the Manorama family to join the Janmashtami celebrations. Little will anyone know, this gathering will become the backdrop for a budding romance. Surprisingly they will decide to follow Shakti to the event, sparking curiosity among the guests. As Mohan and Shiv engage in a conversation, Shakti won’t be able to help but inquire about Shiv’s unexpected presence. Seeing the situation Mohan will pretend and tell that Shiv is his friend and had been invited. It will become evident that Radha and Mohan will have taken it upon themselves to play the role of Cupid for Shiv and Shakti, orchestrating a chance for the two to get to know each other better.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.