Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan win the competition

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen a huge turnaround with Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) going to Maldives to take part in the competition organized by Kunal Kashyap (Ankit Siwach). We wrote about Radha and Mohan doing well and progressing to the final round of the contest. However, KK has fallen in love with Radha. Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) who is a friend of KK, believes that KK will never allow Radha and Mohan to win the contest.

The coming episode will however, see happiness falling on the lap of Radha and Mohan. They will be declared as the winners of the competition. Radha and Mohan will be ecstatic while Damini will be shattered. We wrote about how they were late to the venue. They took a speed boat to reach the venue.

KK will further offer the winning couple a free stay at Maldives in his resort for 7 days. He will also put up a condition before signing the contract that he intends to use Radha’s voice for his deal.

KK will however, have a different intention.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 532 28th October Written Episode Update

Gengun’s health deteriorated and the doctors asked the family to pray for her. They also suggested that they might have to do another surgery.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.