Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama wherein the story plot has shifted to another gear wherein Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) cares for Radha (Neeharika Roy). Radha however, has a mission in hand as she knows that there is a secret related to the death of Tulsi. She has overheard Damini say that there is a secret in the office and is hellbent on cracking it.

However, Radha is not qualified enough to go to the office. The coming episode will see Radha’s transformation. She will dress up in gaudy colours, which Mohan will object to. He will dress her up in the same way Tulsi used to dress up. He will also give Radha Tulsi’s saree and earring.

The coming episode will however, see friction between Radha and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) in the office. Damini will be determined to expose Radha’s inability in understanding the language of English and also in the work related to the office. The whole office will mock when Radha will try to read English and will in fact pronounce a word wrong.

How will Radha equip herself for the coming big battle?

