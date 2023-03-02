Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen high-voltage drama created by the suspense hovering around the proof present in the locker which is linked to the death of Tulsi. As we know, Radha tried to talk it out with Mohan’s mother and take her into confidence regarding the secret present in the locker. However, when she did not understand the seriousness of the issue, Radha stole the locker keys from her and opened the locker by herself.

The coming drama will see Radha finally succeeding in finding the secret locker inside the bigger locker. Upon searching, she will find a few legal documents but will not understand what it is. Tulsi will be there and will wonder how she too does not know anything about this secret place inside the locker.

She will want to read the contents to know what exactly is in it. However, Radha will carry it along with her and hide it inside a box.

Will Radha be able to understand what is written in the documents?

