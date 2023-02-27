Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen edge-of-the-seat drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) trying to find out about the black-hooded guy and his identity. She is in fact being helped by the guy in finding out about the secret, but the unknown guy is also roaming around with a knife in his hand. He has so far attacked Damini and her mother too.

Now the coming drama will see Radha getting too very close to finding out the real identity of this anonymous guy. She will lock him up in the store room and will look for him, when he will yet again find a way to escape. However, while searching for him, she will find Mohan there. Mohan’s feet will be muddy and greasy just like how the black-hooded guy’s shoe was. Radha will also find a hoodie in black colour in Mohan’s dress shelf. She will be shocked to see it. She will immediately confront Mohan and ask him whether he is the hooded guy.

Is Mohan the hooded guy? What is the guy’s real identity?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.