Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen stunning drama revolving around the mystery related to the locker in Mohan’s house and also about the black-hooded guy. As we know, Radha (Neeharika Roy) is being helped by the hooded guy to get closer to the secret locked up inside the locker.

The guy told her that there is one more locker inside the main locker which holds the secret related to Tulsi’s death. Radha is determined to know about it. However, she is in dilemma as nobody in the house believes her. To top it all, there is the bigger suspense of Tulsi not being able to touch the hooded guy. This troubled Radha all the more.

The coming episode will see Radha trying to convince Kadambari to open the locker. She will tell her about the double locker. However, when she will not do so, Radha will decide to steal the locker keys and try to open it all by herself.

What will Radha find?

