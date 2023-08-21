Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini drives her car over Radha?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Radha (Neeharika Roy) escaping from jail with the help of her friends Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Shakti (Nikki Sharma). Now, Radha is trying her best to find the whereabouts of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia). As we know, Mohan escaped from the clutches of the goons, but Kaveri again captured him when she sprayed a chemical to get unconscious. Now, Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) has possession of Mohan in the same car in which Radha is hiding.

The coming episode will see Damini calling for Tulsi’s brother to handle Mohan again. Radha who will overhear everything from the same car will slowly get down the car. However, she will see a man being taken from Damini’s car to the other car. Radha will be shocked to see that it is Mohan who is unconscious.

Radha will struggle on the road when Damini will get to realize that Radha is hiding. Radha will try to run on the road and Damini will be on the attack. This time, Damini will want to drive the car over Radha.

What will happen now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.