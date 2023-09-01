Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Damini forcing Radha to surrender to the police. What will Radha’s next move be? Can Mohan save Radha from surrendering? Read this news here.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being on the lookout for Mohan (Shabir Ahluwlia). Meanwhile, the entire Trivedi family is under the custody of Jwala Deviwho is torturing them.

Damini intends marrying Mohan who is still unconscious. However, Mohan pretends to be unconscious, and is listening to every move of Damini.

The coming episode will see Jwala forcing Gungun to call Radha. Radha will talk to Gungun and understand that the entire family is being tortured. She will vow to teach Jwala a lesson. However, Radha and Tulsi will fail to find Mohan in the place they had tracked. Instead, there will be a video of Damini telling Radha how she has tied up an unconscious Mohan. Damini will force Radha to surrender to the police. Mohan will overhear this and will wonder how he will stop Radha from surrendering. Meanwhile, Jwala will call Radha to her hideout to surrender. Gungun’s talk will make Radha emotional as well as furious. She will decide to meet Jwala Devi.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.