Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) rushing to the place where Jwala Devi has kept the Trivedi family captive. Radha has been told by Jwala to surrender, failing which she will kill all in the Trivedi family. Hence, Radha rushed to the place in order to save her family’s life. On the other hand, we know of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) escaping from captivity and rushing to save Radha. Mohan plots a plan for Radha surrendering to the police and make this news viral so that he can stop Radha’s encounter from happening.

The coming episode will see Radha entering the place of Jwala Devi. She will be shocked to see the entire Trivedi family being beaten up and in a bad state. Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) will welcome Radha and will take the pistol from Jwala in order to shoot at Radha.

Radha will, however, be happy that the real face of Damini is exposed finally before the entire family. Radha will gear up to be shot while Damini will take aim at Radha. Meanwhile, Mohan will make all possible attempts to save Radha.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads