Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Devika reveals Radha's secret to the court

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Devika revealing a past connect between Radha and Tulsi that will silence and stun the court.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Aug,2023 13:10:15
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Radha (Neeharika Roy) struggling to prove her innocence in the murder of Tulsi in the court. However, her task has been toughened by Damini’s hired lawyer Devika (Aleeza Khan) who actually unearths a link of the past between Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) and Radha. Yes, Devika as we know, has been hired by Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) to prove Radha as guilty in the murder case. However, Devika is not aware of the truth related to Radha. Damini has told her only that which will be favourable for her in getting Radha behind bars.

At this juncture, Devika will bring a certain truth which will come as a shocker. It will be proved in court by Devika that Radha had actually met Tulsi even before her death. This will shock even Mohan and the entire Trivedi family.

Devika will tell the court that when Tulsi was alone in her house and awaiting her blood reports of pregnancy, Radha and Dadi had come to the Trivedi house to meet the family. At that juncture, it will be shown that Tulsi had a fall from the stairs and how Radha and Dadi planned to take her to the hospital.

This will be a truth which even Tulsi would not have shared with Mohan and her family.

This incident will be used against Radha and Devika will try to prove to the court that Radha had earlier tried to kill Tulsi when she was at the Trivedi house.

What will happen now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz

