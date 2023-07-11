Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun contacts Radha for help

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gungun being kidnapped exactly on her birthday. As we know, Damini’s big plan got successful when she got Gungun abducted by Abdu. Gungun was kept captive at a deserted place. However, she found a means to escape when she beat Abdu. However, when Abdu was bleeding, Gungun also helped him out and bandaged his wound.

On the other hand, Radha (Neeharika Roy) has been trying to find out from Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) about where Gungun is. She has taken Damini’s phone and is trying to get some leads that will help her save Gungun. She also gets to know about a certain Guru Maa giving ideas and plans to Damini. She will connect the same Guru maa to what Tulsi was saying, related to her death.

The coming episode will, however, see Gungun contacting Radha. Gungun will make a quick call to Radha without the knowledge of Abdu. She will tell Radha her whereabouts and where she is trapped. She will ask Radha to come quickly and save her.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

