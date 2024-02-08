Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun forces Mohan to bring back Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) taking Radha’s (Neeharika Roy) mangalsutra from her, in order to give it to Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure). Radha was hurt by Mohan’s behaviour. However, Gungun salvaged the situation and asked Tulsi to wear the necklace given by her, which prevented Mohan from giving Radha’s mangalsutra to Tulsi.

Radha was so very upset with Mohan that she left the house without telling anyone. Mohan and Gungun were worried for Radha as they did not know her whereabouts.

The coming episode will see Radha going to the temple and questioning God about the problems that her family is facing. The priest out there will motivate Radha to fight her problems by facing them. At home, Gungun will scold Mohan for being mean to Radha. She will remind him that if not for Radha, the house would have broken long back and that she was the one who brought the father and daughter bond in them alive.

Gungun will ask Mohan to go and bring Radha back home.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 636 7th February Written Episode Update

When Mohan took Radha’s mangalsutra away, Kadambari and Kaveri laughed at Radha’s position in the house. They told her that soon she would be out of Mohan’s life.

What will happen now?

