Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gets Radha arrested

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Gungun testifying against Radha and getting her arrested for the murder of her mother Tulsi.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jul,2023 14:57:40
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gets Radha arrested 838541

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists and is going to see big courtroom drama. The promo that is out has revealed to the audience that Radha (Neeharika Roy) has been arrested by the police on the charge of killing Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure). Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) has planted solid evidence that will prove that Radha is guilty. We saw how Damini made Gungun the trump card for this plan. Gungun read the letters which were written to her by Tulsi. And the truth about Tulsi’s death and Radha behind it, was written in the letters.

Gungun as we know, feared Radha and was trying to reveal this truth to her family.

The coming episode will see Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) trying to confess his love to Radha on the day of Teej. He will enter the house with a rose bouquet in hand, ready to talk about his love to Radha. But he will find the police in his house, ready to arrest Radha. Gungun will testify that Radha has killed her mother. The same will be told by Tulsi’s mother and brother which will shock Mohan. Gungun will end up showing the letters to Mohan which will be written by Tulsi. It will state that her life is in danger at the hands of Radha.

What will happen now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Srividya Rajesh

