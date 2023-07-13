ADVERTISEMENT
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gives Radha and Mohan the best gift

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Gungun giving the best gift that she could give to Radha and Mohan. Read on.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jul,2023 14:53:06
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gives Radha and Mohan the best gift 833386

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gungun getting saved by Radha and the family from the place of kidnap. As we know, Gungun befriended the kidnapper Abdu when she was kept captive. Abdu who was hired to kidnap and kill Gungun set her free and allowed her to go back with her family. However, Abdu did not disclose Damini’s name when asked by Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia).

The coming episode will see the Trivedi family being happy again with the return of Gungun. Mohan will be seen thanking Radha a lot. The family will also know about Radha’s encounter with her real mother and how she turned her down.

All of this emotional moment will end with Gungun deciding to give a good return gift to her parents. She will call Radha ‘Maa’ which will bring tears down Radha’s eyes. Mohan will also acknowledge and say that this is the best gift that Radha can get. Soon, Gungun will call Mohan as her ‘Papa’. This will make Mohan emotional and he will tell his daughter that he longed to hear this from her for so many years now.

Will the happiness of this family be ruined again?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

