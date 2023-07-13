Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gives Radha and Mohan the best gift

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gungun getting saved by Radha and the family from the place of kidnap. As we know, Gungun befriended the kidnapper Abdu when she was kept captive. Abdu who was hired to kidnap and kill Gungun set her free and allowed her to go back with her family. However, Abdu did not disclose Damini’s name when asked by Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia).

The coming episode will see the Trivedi family being happy again with the return of Gungun. Mohan will be seen thanking Radha a lot. The family will also know about Radha’s encounter with her real mother and how she turned her down.

All of this emotional moment will end with Gungun deciding to give a good return gift to her parents. She will call Radha ‘Maa’ which will bring tears down Radha’s eyes. Mohan will also acknowledge and say that this is the best gift that Radha can get. Soon, Gungun will call Mohan as her ‘Papa’. This will make Mohan emotional and he will tell his daughter that he longed to hear this from her for so many years now.

Will the happiness of this family be ruined again?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.