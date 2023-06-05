Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan finds a big clue in his search for Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists wherein Radha’s (Neeharika Roy) struggle inside the cold storage room was heartwarming. She tried her level best to stay alive amid the freezing temperature inside the room. She also got injured, but did not lose hope to survive.

On the other hand, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) was initially in denial mode and refused to accept that Radha could be in danger. He presumed that Radha was faking to be missing, but was planning to bring Mohan to office. However, only later did Mohan believe that there was something wrong with Radha. But before he could do anything, Damini’s act of talking to Bhushan Mama ended up in Mohan being arrested.

At the lockup, Mohan has been beaten black and blue. The coming episode will see the drama turning tables and Mohan eventually finding a way to get out of jail.

His search for Radha along with Gungun, will soon lead him to a big clue. He will spot the chocolate paper in the police station. Gungun will recollect that it was the same chocolate that she had given Radha. On putting the missing puzzle together, Mohan and Gungun will realize that it has come from the storage room, and must have come from the owner who came to lodge a complaint of a fire breakout in his storage room.

Will Mohan and Gungun go to check the storage room?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

