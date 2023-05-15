ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan gets to know of Radha being missing

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mohan getting to know about Radha not being seen in the office. While all suspicions will fall on Damini, Mohan will get perturbed.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 May,2023 14:21:22
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being trapped inside a cold room. We hear that this will be a long track which will be laden with a lot of drama. As of now, Radha is injured on her hand, and is doing all that she can to stop the bleeding. She is finding it tough to survive with every passing minute inside the cold room with the temperatures being very low.

On the other hand, we saw how Gungun confronted Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) when she heard that Mohan does not want Radha to get back into his life. Gungun had told Mohan how important Radha is to her.

Now the coming drama will see Kadambari finding out that Radha is nowhere to be seen in the office. She will immediately blame Damini for it and will question her. When Kadambari will get to know that the CCTV cameras at the office are not working, she will be sure of Damini’s hand being behind it. She will immediately call Mohan and tell him that Radha is nowhere to be found.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

