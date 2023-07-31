ADVERTISEMENT
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan to break Radha's Teej fast in jail

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mohan meeting Radha in jail and breaking her Teej fast. Read to know here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
31 Jul,2023
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan to break Radha's Teej fast in jail 839286

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Radha (Neeharika Roy) being jailed for killing Tulsi. All of it is a plan of Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) as she has brought in non-existent letters and has given an impression to all that Tulsi wrote it. However, the fact remains that Tulsi never wrote such letters to Gungun. We know that Gungun read the letters and believed them and got Radha arrested.

Now, with Radha being in the jail, Damini will see to it that she is trapped from all sides. The coming episode will, however, see Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) going to the jail to meet Radha. Mohan will tell Radha that he will see to it that he gets to the truth of this murder of Tulsi. He will not only break Radha’s Teej fast but will also promise her that he will get her out of jail.

On the other hand, Damini will want to know what is happening in Mohan’s mind regarding Radha’s arrest.

Will Mohan pretend to not believe in Radha before Damini?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

