ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan works towards his plan to save Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mohan working on his plan to save Radha. He will meet his friend and plan his path ahead.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Aug,2023 14:50:42
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan works towards his plan to save Radha 840221

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) taking the marital vows again with Radha (Neeharika Roy) and promising her that he will end the game of Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty). Mohan’s conscience has woken from slumber and he can very well see through the plan of Damini. Mohan has understood the game plan of Damini and has vowed to seek revenge and get Radha back in his life.

However, we also saw Mohan pretending to be otherwise before his family and Damini. He told Damini that he has been cheated again in love and that she is his biggest support. We also saw Mohan asking Damini whether she will marry him. This has put Damini’s thought process to rest and she believes that Mohan has forgotten Radha.

Now the coming episode will see Mohan going out of the house and meeting his good friend Shekhar. As we know, Shekhar had told Mohan in front of his family that he has always been Radha’s friend and will fight to get Radha out of jail. Now, Mohan will be seen with Shekhar and the truth will be out that Mohan is planning along with Shekhar to get Radha out. Tulsi who would have followed Mohan, will get to know of Mohan’s plan. Mohan will also be seen promising Radha’s father and grandmother that he will bring Radha back and prove her innocence. Mohan will also tell them that their help will be needed in this case.

What will Mohan’s plan be now at the court proceedings?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Faltu Spoiler: Neel shares his dark past with Faltu 840261
Faltu Spoiler: Neel shares his dark past with Faltu
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua tells the family about the attack on Haider 840216
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua tells the family about the attack on Haider
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad stops Simran from leaving Brar house 840212
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad stops Simran from leaving Brar house
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva get into a disguise to get proof 840195
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva get into a disguise to get proof
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav understands Abhmanyu's mental state 840189
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav understands Abhmanyu’s mental state
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu attempts suicide to stop Lakshmi-Vikrant’s wedding 840177
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu attempts suicide to stop Lakshmi-Vikrant’s wedding
Latest Stories
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan’s relationship gets Teji’s approval 840260
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan’s relationship gets Teji’s approval
Two people can make any destination beautiful: Syed Raza Ahmed of Meet fame 840257
Two people can make any destination beautiful: Syed Raza Ahmed of Meet fame
Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer trailer release postponed to pay tribute to Nitin Desai 840223
Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer trailer release postponed to pay tribute to Nitin Desai
OMG 2 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s film promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic delight 840204
OMG 2 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s film promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic delight
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao to become parents 840200
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao to become parents
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer's romantic first night with Neerja 840170
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer’s romantic first night with Neerja
Read Latest News