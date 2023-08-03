Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan works towards his plan to save Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) taking the marital vows again with Radha (Neeharika Roy) and promising her that he will end the game of Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty). Mohan’s conscience has woken from slumber and he can very well see through the plan of Damini. Mohan has understood the game plan of Damini and has vowed to seek revenge and get Radha back in his life.

However, we also saw Mohan pretending to be otherwise before his family and Damini. He told Damini that he has been cheated again in love and that she is his biggest support. We also saw Mohan asking Damini whether she will marry him. This has put Damini’s thought process to rest and she believes that Mohan has forgotten Radha.

Now the coming episode will see Mohan going out of the house and meeting his good friend Shekhar. As we know, Shekhar had told Mohan in front of his family that he has always been Radha’s friend and will fight to get Radha out of jail. Now, Mohan will be seen with Shekhar and the truth will be out that Mohan is planning along with Shekhar to get Radha out. Tulsi who would have followed Mohan, will get to know of Mohan’s plan. Mohan will also be seen promising Radha’s father and grandmother that he will bring Radha back and prove her innocence. Mohan will also tell them that their help will be needed in this case.

What will Mohan’s plan be now at the court proceedings?

