Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Radha to be hanged till death

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see the final verdict being given of Radha being found guilty. The court will order that Radha be hanged to death.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Aug,2023 14:04:10
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with the court battle happening against Radha (Neeharika Roy). As we know, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) is trying his best to save Radha and accumulate proof that can prove her innocence. However, Damini’s (Sambhabana Mohanty) wily act has exposed the secret of Radha and Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) and how Radha knew about Tulsi going through and accident and abortion. Mohan was shocked to know that Tulsi had met Radha and had a secret connect too.

Devika (Aleeza Khan) has used this secret against Radha and has blamed Radha for that accident too.

The coming episode will be dramatic to watch. The court will give one hour before announcing the final verdict. Mohan will run to the forensic office to collect the fingerprint reports. Damini will get a hint of this and will get Mohan kidnapped. He will also be beaten and kept captive.

In the court, when the one-hour time frame will get over, the judge will announce the verdict in the Tulsi murder case. She will confirm that Radha is guilty of killing Tulsi and will order her to be hanged to death.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

