Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Gungun's plan to tame Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan will see Radha and Gungun making a plan.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama wherein Radha (Neeharika Roy) has got close to finding out the secret behind the death of Tulsi. Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) certainly has a connect with it and is doing all that she can to stop Radha’s moves.

Radha has got to know that there is a connect with the office and Tulsi’s death. Hence she wants Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) to go back to office. However, Mohan has vowed not to go to the office again. In order to change Mohan’s decision, Radha will make a plan with Gungun.

As we know, Mohan was called by Gungun’s teacher. Mohan will be shocked in the coming episode to learn that Gungun narrated a poem about her father at school where she called him carefree, a person who does not do anything in life, sleeps all the while and is lazy. Mohan will be embarrassed to know this from Gungun’s teacher. Radha will take this point and will argue with Mohan that he can change the views of Gungun by going to the office.

Will Radha convince Mohan to go to the office?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.