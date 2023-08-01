ADVERTISEMENT
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan's lip-lock moment

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha and Mohan's lip-lock romantic moment happening in the jail. Read to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Aug,2023 15:45:09
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being arrested for the murder of Tulsi. As we know, Damini has been instrumental in creating this big drama and trapping Radha into it. The letters written by Tulsi will be the big proof to Radha being the culprit. But the fact will be that Tulsi would never have written such letters. With Radha being in jail, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) would have shut himself in a room.

However, the fact will be that Mohan will go out to meet Radha in jail. We wrote about the romantic meet up of Radha and Mohan in jail where Mohan will break Radha’s Teej fast.

The coming episode will see Mohan getting emotional and sentimental in his love for Radha. He will take all the seven vows which are usually taken during marriage and will promise to abide by them all. When he will say that he will stand as protection and can die for Radha, Radha will stop him and will ask him to take back his words. She will claim that she will want to die first and will want him to take back his words. In order to shut her mouth, Mohan will kiss on Radha’s lip. This will be a cute lip-lock moment in jail for Radha and Mohan.

Mohan will vow that he will pull down the curtains over Damini’s game plan.

What will Mohan do now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh



