Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha bleeds profusely; looks for means of survival

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha being totally cut off from outside world after getting trapped in the cold room. She will be worried as her hand injury will be bad and will try to stop the bleed.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 May,2023 12:45:56
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) getting trapped in the cold room. She is freezing out there and is losing all her hope. Amidst this, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Gungun have a fight regarding Mohan’s thoughts of not seeing Radha again. Gungun argues with him and tells him how important Radha is to her in her life.

Meanwhile, people in the family will try to reach to Radha by calling her, but to no avail. Radha will also try calling everyone, but her phone will not connect. When she will call Mohan, luckily her phone will get connected. However, Mohan will scold and yell at Radha and will cut the call even before she could tell him anything.

The coming episode will see Radha worrying about her hand injury. She will start losing a lot of blood and her injury on her hand will be very bad. She will look for ways to stop the bleeding. Ultimately, after going through a lot of pain, she will pack up ice on her bleeding wound so that the bleeding would stop.

What will Radha do to survive?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News