Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha finds Tulsi missing

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) and her mother trying to kill Gungun. As we know, they cut a railing of the balcony and enticed Gungun to come to the place by sending a cat into her room. Gungun came following the cute little animal and fell down after losing her grip on the railing. However, Radha (Neeharika Roy) saved her in the nick of time. Radha has been beating Damini and Kaveri black and blue for their sin.

The coming episode will see Radha’s aggressive attitude taking over. She will beat up Damini and Kaveri and the family will wonder what is wrong. Kadambari will try to stop Radha, but Gungun will enjoy the scene.

Meanwhile, Radha will be forced to think about why Tulsi did not save Gungun when she was in trouble. Radha will ponder over the well-being of Tulsi. She will fail to understand why Tulsi did not do anything when she knew that Gungun’s life was in danger. Radha will try to communicate with Tulsi but all her efforts will be in vain. As we know, Tulsi cannot talk or move her hand.

What will Radha do now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

