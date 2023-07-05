ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha finds Tulsi missing

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Rdha finally realizing that Tulsi is missing and will also wonder whether she is in any danger.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Jul,2023 16:32:03
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha finds Tulsi missing

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) and her mother trying to kill Gungun. As we know, they cut a railing of the balcony and enticed Gungun to come to the place by sending a cat into her room. Gungun came following the cute little animal and fell down after losing her grip on the railing. However, Radha (Neeharika Roy) saved her in the nick of time. Radha has been beating Damini and Kaveri black and blue for their sin.

The coming episode will see Radha’s aggressive attitude taking over. She will beat up Damini and Kaveri and the family will wonder what is wrong. Kadambari will try to stop Radha, but Gungun will enjoy the scene.

Meanwhile, Radha will be forced to think about why Tulsi did not save Gungun when she was in trouble. Radha will ponder over the well-being of Tulsi. She will fail to understand why Tulsi did not do anything when she knew that Gungun’s life was in danger. Radha will try to communicate with Tulsi but all her efforts will be in vain. As we know, Tulsi cannot talk or move her hand.

What will Radha do now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi urges Mihika to consider Akshay’s viewpoint
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi urges Mihika to consider Akshay’s viewpoint
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant attempts to kill Rishi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant attempts to kill Rishi
Exclusive: Aadesh Chaudhary joins the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree
Exclusive: Aadesh Chaudhary joins the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree
Maitree spoiler: Harsh adopts a daughter
Maitree spoiler: Harsh adopts a daughter
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti takes Shiv’s help to save a life
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti takes Shiv’s help to save a life
It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain
It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain
Latest Stories
Sana Khan welcomes a baby boy
Sana Khan welcomes a baby boy
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Turns Muse In Her Splendid Ethnic Style
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Turns Muse In Her Splendid Ethnic Style
Satyaprem Ki Katha is getting love from all the corners! Fans groove with Kartik Aaryan aka Sattu!
Satyaprem Ki Katha is getting love from all the corners! Fans groove with Kartik Aaryan aka Sattu!
Bawaal Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s chemistry sets internet ablaze
Bawaal Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s chemistry sets internet ablaze
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya falls unconscious
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya falls unconscious
Ashnoor Kaur Looks Chic And Stylish In Satin Mini Dress; Check Here
Ashnoor Kaur Looks Chic And Stylish In Satin Mini Dress; Check Here
Read Latest News