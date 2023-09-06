Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha being arrested again by the police as her charge for murdering Tulsi stays on. Mohan will be shattered by this development.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) joining together to stop the deeds of Jwala and Damini. Damini escaped from the place but Jwala is taken to task. Jwala tried to shoot at Radha when her senior officer stopped her act and removed her from her job.

The coming episode will see Radha and the entire Trivedi family ganging up against Jwala. They will beat her black and blue for all the crimes she did to them. However, the coming episode will see the police ordering for Radha’s arrest again.

This will break many hearts. Mohan will immediately worry about how he will save Radha again. He will remember that Damini had burnt the forensic reports that could prove Radha’s innocence. Radha will instil confidence in him and will ask him to look for a new way to try and get evidence.

Saying this, Radha will bid adieu to the family. She will again be arrested. As we know, she is charged with the crime of killing Tulsi. She had run away from jail, after which a shoot at sight was announced for Radha.

What will happen next?

