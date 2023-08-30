Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha being on the lookout for Mohan. As we know, Damini is all set to marry Mohan.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha taking shelter in the Trivedi house. However, Damini tracked her phone and got to know the location. She sent Jwala Devi to arrest Radha (Neeharika Roy). However, Radha could not be found in the house. Instead, Jwala took the entire Trivedi family along. Radha wanted to come in front of Jwala but Tulsi stopped her from getting exposed.

The coming episode will see Tulsi asking Radha to concentrate on Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and find out where he is kept. As we know, Damini is on the threshold of getting married to Mohan. Mohan who was shot on his hand by Damini is still unconscious but Damini intends to marry him soon.

Radha will in the coming episode set foot to search for Mohan. She will take Tulsi along with her to stop Damini’s plans. Radha will also ask Shekhar to look for the family and stop Damini and Jwala’s plan. However, both Radha and Shekhar will be tense as they will have no clue on where the entire family has been taken to.

What will happen next?

