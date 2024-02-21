Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha puts Tulsi in a spot of bother

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) demanding Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) to trust her words when she says that the Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) who is present with them is fake. Mohan has given his word and has granted two opportunities for Radha to prove what she has been saying. On the other hand, Tulsi who is aware of this, vows to throw Radha out of the house by defeating her.

We saw how Radha brought Narmada and Mohit, Tulsi’s mother and brother to identify the fake Tulsi. However, the scene ended with Tulsi and her mother and brother’s reunion which was teary-eyed. Radha was shocked to see this and believed that Mohit has joined hands with the fake Tulsi.

The coming episode will see Radha accuse Mohit of being hand in hand in this fraud with Tulsi. She will urge Tulsi’s mother to come up with one such detail that only her daughter knows. Radha will force Narmada to help her in identifying whether it is Tulsi or not.

Tulsi’s mother will not be convinced with Radha’s idea, but will want to prove Radha wrong. She will ask Tulsi to show her accident scar which was caused when Tulsi fell from a swing when she was studying. This question coming from Narmada will put Tulsi in a spot of bother.

Is Tulsi prepared to show this scar too?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.